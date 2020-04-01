Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Expands By 9.8%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 27th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 103,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.