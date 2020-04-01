Short Interest in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Grows By 13.0%

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 27th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,837,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,136. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.