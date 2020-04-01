Short Interest in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Expands By 5.0%

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,934,300 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 27th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RARX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 3,765,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.33. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,763 shares of company stock worth $1,199,953. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

