Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Grows By 10.5%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,187,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 27th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
SBA Communications stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.47. The company had a trading volume of 832,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,323. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.84. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $309.85.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after buying an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
