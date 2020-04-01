Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Grows By 10.5%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,187,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 27th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SBA Communications stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.47. The company had a trading volume of 832,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,323. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.84. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after buying an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

