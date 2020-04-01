Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expands By 5.1%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,421,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 7,060,000 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 382,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,590. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $52,761 over the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 928,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 404,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 644,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 244,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.