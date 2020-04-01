Short Interest in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Drops By 6.3%

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,199,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 27th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.
Syneos Health stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 767,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,467. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,311,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,458,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
