Short Interest in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Drops By 6.3%

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,199,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 27th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Syneos Health stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 767,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,467. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,311,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,458,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

