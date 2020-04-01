Short Interest in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Increases By 12.0%

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Talend by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TLND. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ TLND traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $690.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.05. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 157.09% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Talend will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

