Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rises By 10.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,297,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 27th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,687,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.41.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 12,971,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,988. The company has a market capitalization of $687.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.