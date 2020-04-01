Short Interest in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Increases By 10.7%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,789,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 27th total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

TBIO stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 455,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $689.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

