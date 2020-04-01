Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Grows By 10.7%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,700 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 27th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $17,216,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 609,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $544.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

