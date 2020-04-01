Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million.

Shares of SMTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,331. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.