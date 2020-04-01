Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.13, 694,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 595,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Silgan alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.