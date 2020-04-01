Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 27th total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SINO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,472. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

