Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.21, approximately 25,537,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 30,718,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snap from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.