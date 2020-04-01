SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

SWI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SolarWinds by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 118,799 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 238.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

