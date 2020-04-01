Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,489,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 27th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,488 shares of company stock valued at $72,170 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,391. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

