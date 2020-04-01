S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.08.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

