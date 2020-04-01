Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 27th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 124,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,200. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Nelda Luce Blair bought 2,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,279 shares of company stock valued at $486,862 and sold 1,000 shares valued at $23,191. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth $672,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

