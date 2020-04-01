Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SBPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 62,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.