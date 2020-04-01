State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $51.77, approximately 2,898,997 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,437,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

