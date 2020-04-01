State Street (NYSE:STT) Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. State Street traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $50.40, approximately 5,997,023 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,530,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,390,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

