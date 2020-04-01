Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $288.80 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, Exmo and Kucoin. Stellar has a total market cap of $809.56 million and approximately $288.80 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 126.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.02571107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00194033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00104132 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,897 coins and its circulating supply is 20,288,786,185 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Stronghold, ABCC, Gate.io, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, Kuna, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Upbit, Koineks, Binance, C2CX, Liquid, Poloniex, Exmo, Bitbns, CryptoMarket, Kucoin, Exrates, GOPAX, OKEx, Indodax, BitMart, Kraken, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, CoinEgg, RippleFox, Bittrex, Kryptono, Bitfinex and CEX.IO. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

