Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 164,071 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,720% compared to the average daily volume of 9,014 put options.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,076,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,830. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

