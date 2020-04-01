Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 98.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,019.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 259,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.