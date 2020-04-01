Stratis (STRAT) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $25.01 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003947 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Bittylicious and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007385 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,742,782 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

