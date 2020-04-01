Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) were up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.94, approximately 353,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 189,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

