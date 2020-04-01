SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 6.3%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.53, 747,468 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 993,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several research firms have commented on SXC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $319.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 312,081 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.