Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Up 6.8%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.16, 520,224 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 618,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPN. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The stock has a market cap of $901.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

