Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Up 6.8%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.16, 520,224 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 618,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPN. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
The stock has a market cap of $901.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
