T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. 2,332,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

