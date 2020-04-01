TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Up 6.1%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.89 and last traded at $118.51, 3,388,467 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,189,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

