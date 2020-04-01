Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE:TGE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,013,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

