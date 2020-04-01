Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Update

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,312,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 27th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495,259 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $59,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,266,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,080,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 303,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

TNDM stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

