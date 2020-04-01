Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target (up previously from GBX 215 ($2.83)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 243 ($3.20) to GBX 206 ($2.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 199.62 ($2.63).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.45). 33,548,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Robert Noel purchased 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.