Telefonica Brasil SA Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2687 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

VIV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,375. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

