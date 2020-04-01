Telefonica Brasil SA Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2687 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.
VIV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,375. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.
Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefonica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.