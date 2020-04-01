Tellor One Day Volume Hits $52,573.00 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00046891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $52,573.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 126.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.02571107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00194033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,135,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,043,820 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

