Tether Market Capitalization Tops $6.17 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015751 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, LBank and IDAX. Tether has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $42.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.02572839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00103400 BTC.

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,577,327,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,166,094,190 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DigiFinex, MBAex, Kryptono, C2CX, Upbit, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, FCoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, OKEx, UEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, QBTC, BtcTurk, Kraken, LBank, Trade By Trade, Bibox, IDAX, Exmo, Binance, HitBTC, CoinBene, Kucoin, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Iquant, OOOBTC, Coinut, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Liqui, DragonEX, BitMart, BitForex, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, EXX, B2BX, BigONE, IDCM and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

