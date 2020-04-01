The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Decreased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $56,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of KO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. 21,928,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,119,018. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

