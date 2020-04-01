The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,678,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,652. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.