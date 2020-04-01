TheStreet Downgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to C+

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. 395,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,968. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $32,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,219,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

