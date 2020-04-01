Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,319. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $8,156,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

