TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.57.

TDG stock traded down $47.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.54. 1,325,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.18 and a 200-day moving average of $548.44.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

