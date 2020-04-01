Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 227,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,401. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

