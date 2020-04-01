Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives $51.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Tricida news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $157,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $674,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tricida by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.25. 211,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. Tricida has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

