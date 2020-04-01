Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TRIL. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:TRIL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

