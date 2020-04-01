TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.86, approximately 602,809 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 537,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Specifically, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $2,766,554.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,201.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $464,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 150,159 shares worth $8,452,476. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,282,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,548,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,555,000 after buying an additional 90,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

