TRON Price Hits $0.0113 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $752.06 million and approximately $784.30 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Cryptomate, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 126.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.02571107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00194033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00104132 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Tidex, Livecoin, Braziliex, Huobi, Mercatox, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Ovis, Hotbit, CoinBene, Rfinex, Binance, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Neraex, Kryptono, Upbit, Cryptomate, DDEX, Gate.io, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, Exmo, BitFlip, OKEx, IDCM, WazirX, ChaoEX, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Zebpay, Exrates, CoinEgg, DragonEX, Liquid, Coinnest, OEX, Indodax, Liqui, Coindeal, IDAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Tokenomy, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, Coinrail, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

