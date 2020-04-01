Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 9,091,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,797. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

