U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. U.S. Bancorp traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.93, approximately 11,203,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,999,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.