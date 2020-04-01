Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.95 and last traded at $142.16, 245,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 268,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,117,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

