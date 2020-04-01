UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report sales of $275.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $270.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of UMBF traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in UMB Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

